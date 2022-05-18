Factbox: Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial

Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., 16 May, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year marriage. A Virginia jury is hearing the case, which is expected to run through late May.

Below are key moments in the trial so far:

-- Depp testified that he never hit Heard or any other woman. He said she was the one who became abusive and "bullied" him with "demeaning name-calling."

"If I stayed to argue, eventually, I was sure it was going to escalate into violence, and oftentimes it did."

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard look on in the courtroom during a defamation trial by Depp against ex-wife Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S. 17 May, 2022. Photo: Reuters

-- The pair offered differing accounts of an early 2015 argument in Australia, where Depp was filming a fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie.

Depp said Heard threw a vodka bottle that severed the top of his right middle finger. The actor said he went into shock and wrote messages to Heard on the wall using blood from the finger.

Heard sobbed as she told the jury that Depp sexually assaulted her that night by inserting a liquor bottle in her vagina. "I was scared," she said. "I had just married him."

-- A few months later, Heard said, Depp broke her nose and ripped out chunks of her hair during another violent encounter.

-- Heard's attorneys introduced photos that they said showed injuries after various arguments, including scars on her arm that were visible as she posed on a red carpet, and redness and swelling around an eye that she said was struck by a phone thrown by Depp. An attorney for Depp showed images from public appearances that they said were taken around the time of their fights and appeared to show no injuries, and suggested Heard edited photos to make the redness appear more pronounced. Heard said she never edited the photos.

-- Depp testified that feces were found in the couple's bed in 2016. One of his security guards said Heard told him it was "a horrible practical joke gone wrong." Heard denied any involvement and suggested one of the couple's dogs was responsible.

-- Heard's lawyers introduced text messages in which Depp called Heard a "filthy whore" and said he wanted her dead.

Writing to actor Paul Bettany in 2013, Depp said: "Let's drown her before we burn her" and "I will fu** her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she is dead."