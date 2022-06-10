Ezra Miller accused of inappropriate behaviour with minor

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the parents of an 18 year old girl, Tokata Iron Eyes, have levied massive accusations against the Hollywood star. As per the report, Ezra and Tokata met when she was 12 and Ezra was 23, they developed a friendship from there on out.

The parents go on to accuse them (Ezra uses they/them/it and zir pronouns) of being a huge disruptive influence in their child's life which apparently led to Tokata dropping out of school in December of 2021, they also claim that Miller gave their daughter drugs and once found her in a state of near captivity when they flew out to meet her once.

Tokata Iron Eyes, who is now 18 years old, on the other hand has released a statement via her Instagram account calling out her parents for being transphobic and using the legal system to assert control over her body and life.

As reported by TBS previously, Ezra has consistently been plagued by trouble with the justice system starting with his multiple arrests in Hawaii. Warner Bros. the studio which is set to release 'The Flash' starring Ezra Miller in 2023, has yet to make a statement.

