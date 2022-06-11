Ex-husband crashes Britney's secret wedding

Pop princess Britney Spears' wedding was interrupted Thursday when her ex-husband gatecrashed the party, US media reported.

Spears and her partner Sam Asghari were readying to wed at her luxury pad near Los Angeles when the proceedings were interrupted, Variety and other trade media said.

Jason Alexander, a childhood friend to whom the 40-year-old singer was very briefly married in 2004, crashed the sun-soaked event, sparking a police response.

Alexander apparently livestreamed his invasion on Instagram, with footage showing him telling a security guard he had been invited. "Where's Britney?" he can be heard saying.

Entertainment website TMZ said a physical confrontation ensued and the police were called.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office said officers were called to investigate reports of someone trespassing and found that Alexander had an outstanding warrant against him from another jurisdiction, so they arrested him, Variety reported.

AFP was not immediately able to confirm the report.

Spears' wedding to Asghari was not widely trailed, with news of the nuptials appearing on specialist publications only hours earlier.

Asghari and Spears met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single 'Slumber Party'.