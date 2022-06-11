Ex-husband crashes Britney's secret wedding

Splash

BSS
11 June, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 10:18 am

Related News

Ex-husband crashes Britney's secret wedding

Jason Alexander, a childhood friend to whom the 40-year-old singer was very briefly married in 2004, crashed the sun-soaked event, sparking a police response

BSS
11 June, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 10:18 am
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Photo: Collected
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Photo: Collected

Pop princess Britney Spears' wedding was interrupted Thursday when her ex-husband gatecrashed the party, US media reported.

Spears and her partner Sam Asghari were readying to wed at her luxury pad near Los Angeles when the proceedings were interrupted, Variety and other trade media said.

Jason Alexander, a childhood friend to whom the 40-year-old singer was very briefly married in 2004, crashed the sun-soaked event, sparking a police response.

Alexander apparently livestreamed his invasion on Instagram, with footage showing him telling a security guard he had been invited.  "Where's Britney?" he can be heard saying.

Entertainment website TMZ said a physical confrontation ensued and the police were called.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office said officers were called to investigate reports of someone trespassing and found that Alexander had an outstanding warrant against him from another jurisdiction, so they arrested him, Variety reported.

AFP was not immediately able to confirm the report.

Spears' wedding to Asghari was not widely trailed, with news of the nuptials appearing on specialist publications only hours earlier.

Asghari and Spears met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single 'Slumber Party'.

 

 

Top News

Britney Spears / Sam Asghari

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

1h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3h | Panorama
Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

29m | Videos
This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

14h | Videos
The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

14h | Videos
Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions