Everything you need to know about the 95th Oscars

The film industry is hoping to move past "the slap" of last year's event as Hollywood prepares for the 95th Academy Awards, where "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is the top nominee. Here is all the information you require regarding the 2023 Oscars, including their date, where you can view the live broadcast, and this year's controversy.

When is the Oscars?

The Oscars will be held on 12 March in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. The proceedings will kick off at 8 PM local time, which translates to 6 AM on 13 March for Bangladeshi viewers.

Streaming options for the Oscars:

ABC will be broadcasting the event. However, apart from the pirated streaming sites that fans will inevitably resort to, the 95th Academy Awards can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV. Disney + Hotstar can be used as a streaming app for India. So if you have an express VPN, get cracking.

Who will be hosting?

Globally famed TV personality Jimmy Kimmel is this year's host. The 95th Academy Awards is going to be Kimmel's third time hosting and his first since 2018. Kimmel made his modest case for being the perfect person for the job in an advertisement for this year's show that was inspired by "Top Gun: Maverick," noting that he can't get 'slapped' because he "cries a lot"; a subtle reference to the Will Smith and Chris Rock debacle from last year.

Best Picture nominations:

All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking are the 10 movie competing for best picture.

Which nominees are favourites?

The indie sci-fi hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert has received the most nominations upto 11. The dark comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin' is right behind it with nine nominations, matching the amount received by Netflix's World War I picture 'All Quiet on the Western Front.'

For best actress, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) might have a small advantage over Cate Blanchett (Tár). Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Austin Butler (Elvis) are in the running for best performer,

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) may win his third-best director Oscar, though 'the Daniels' may have emerged as the frontrunners for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

This year's presenters:

Some notable names amongst this year's presenters include: Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Deepika Padukone. A third wave of presenters was announced Thursday which includes Halle Berry, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta.