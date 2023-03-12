Everything you need to know about the 95th Oscars

Splash

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 10:40 am

Related News

Everything you need to know about the 95th Oscars

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 10:40 am
Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th Oscars. Photo Courtesy: Collected
Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th Oscars. Photo Courtesy: Collected

The film industry is hoping to move past "the slap" of last year's event as Hollywood prepares for the 95th Academy Awards, where "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is the top nominee. Here is all the information you require regarding the 2023 Oscars, including their date, where you can view the live broadcast, and this year's controversy.

When is the Oscars?

The Oscars will be held on 12 March in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. The proceedings will kick off at 8 PM local time, which translates to  6 AM on 13 March for Bangladeshi viewers.

Streaming options for the Oscars:

ABC will be broadcasting the event. However, apart from the pirated streaming sites that fans will inevitably resort to, the 95th Academy Awards can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV.  Disney + Hotstar can be used as a streaming app for India. So if you have an express VPN, get cracking.

Who will be hosting?

Globally famed  TV personality Jimmy Kimmel is this year's host. The 95th Academy Awards is going to be Kimmel's third time hosting and his first since 2018. Kimmel made his modest case for being the perfect person for the job in an advertisement for this year's show that was inspired by "Top Gun: Maverick," noting that he can't get 'slapped' because he "cries a lot"; a subtle reference to the Will Smith and Chris Rock debacle from last year.

Best Picture nominations:

All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking are the 10 movie competing for best picture.

Which nominees are favourites?

The indie sci-fi hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert has received the most nominations upto 11. The dark comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin'  is right behind it with nine nominations, matching the amount received by Netflix's World War I picture 'All Quiet on the Western Front.' 

For best actress, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) might have a small advantage over Cate Blanchett (Tár). Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Austin Butler (Elvis) are in the running for best performer,

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) may win his third-best director Oscar, though 'the Daniels' may have emerged as the frontrunners for Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

This year's presenters:

Some notable names amongst this year's presenters include:  Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Deepika Padukone. A third wave of presenters was announced Thursday which includes Halle Berry, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta.

 

Oscars / Oscars 2023 / Academy Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

1h | Panorama
Inside the Press Box: Sports journalism, the Bangladesh way

Inside the Press Box: Sports journalism, the Bangladesh way

52m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

21h | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

21h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Can you be rich if you are smart?

Can you be rich if you are smart?

11h | TBS Stories
Barcelona accused of paying referees

Barcelona accused of paying referees

12h | TBS SPORTS
Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

12h | TBS Stories
Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

13h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 