‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ becomes highest grossing A24 film

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once'. Photo: Collected

A24's latest prestige cinema offering 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' has eked out very good box-office staying power through critical acclaim and word of mouth.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's fast-moving and lighthearted sci-fi film has been seeing steady income for the studio A24. 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' cost around $25 million to make, and is set to pass the $50 million dollar mark which means it has currently earned back double of its initial investment.

A24 is widely regarded to be the cinephile's studio and is no stranger to lean earnings and fat critical acclaim but the Michelle Yeoh starring action flick is set to dethrone Uncut Gems as A24s highest grossing release in America.

The offer of the lead role was presented to legendary asian actor Jackie Chan but he passed on it for unknown reasons.

A24 is currently involved with Cannes this week. The studio is screening Alex Garland's Men at the renowned film festival, alongside debuting its new HBO Max streaming series Irma Vep.