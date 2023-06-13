Everwood and Hair star Treat Williams Dies at 71 in Motorcycle Accident

Actor Treat Williams tragically passed away in a motorbike accident, at the age of 71. The incident occurred on Monday night (12 June) in Dorset, Vermont.

Barry McPherson, Williams' agent of 15 years, expressed deep remorse as he released the news of Williams' passing in a statement to People, "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off".

McPherson expressed his overwhelming grief over the passing of Treat Williams, describing him as an exceptionally kind-hearted person and an immensely talented individual.

'He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career.' he further added.

Jacob Gribble, the fire chief of Dorset, Vermont, reported that the collision occurred on Monday around 5 p.m. The crash took place on Route 30 in the vicinity of Dorset, near Long Trail Auto. The incident involved a solitary car and a motorcycle belonging to Treat Williams. Based on the initial investigation, it is believed that the driver of the car was making a turn and failed to notice the presence of the motorcycle. Williams was the only individual injured in the collision, and as a result, a LifeNet helicopter was called to transport him to a hospital in New York.

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he's gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023

Emergency services promptly responded to the incident, including the Manchester Fire Department, which found a landing zone for the helicopter. Additionally, the East Dorset Fire and Rupert Fire departments provided assistance. The Vermont State Police released a press statement later on Monday(12 June), confirming the identity of Treat Williams and the specific details of the crash. The police investigation is still in its early stages, and the team will return to the crash site on Tuesday, 13 June, to continue gathering evidence and processing the scene.

The family of Treat Williams expressed their profound sorrow regarding this unforeseen situation. They have conveyed their shock and a deep sense of loss during this difficult time in a statement, "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."

Williams had a successful and enduring career that started in 1975 with his first film appearance in the thriller "Deadly Hero." He went on to portray various roles in several movies like, "The Ritz" and "The Eagle Has Landed" in 1976. Additionally, he gained recognition for his performance in the 1979 film adaptation of the musical "Hair" and his role in the television series "Everwood."