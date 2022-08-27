Evan Peters to portray Jeffrey Dahmer in new Netflix series

Netflix has just released its first look picture of Evan Peters as Jeffery Dahmer, one of the most notorious serial killers in American history.

The streaming platform has also released a very brief 9-second teaser trailer for the limited series. 'Dahmer' is created by Ryan Murphy, whose credits include American Horror Story, and The Politician.

The show, which will reportedly be called 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' will recount the bone-chilling tale of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutally murdered seventeen young men and boys between 1978 and 1991, except unlike most other true crime shows this will show the antagonist through the eyes of his victims. The limited series is also said to delve deep into the unjust way the Wisconsin police force handled the Jeffrey Dahmer murder investigations.

Confira o primeiro teaser de "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"! Estrelando Evan Peters. pic.twitter.com/oKtYkjZBlI— Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Brasil (@DahmerNetflixBR) August 25, 2022

Netflix is set to release the show before year's end.