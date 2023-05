Loreen from Sweden appears on stage after winning the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 14, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sweden's Loreen won Eurovision 2023 with the song "Tattoo" in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, becoming the first woman to triumph twice in the contest.

Finland's Käärijä, a green-bolero-sleeved rapper, came second. He won the viewer vote with "Cha Cha Cha", but it was not enough to overtake Loreen's lead after the result from the juries in the 37 participating countries.

"I am seriously overwhelmed," Loreen told reporters.