Ethan Hunt returns with the release of Dead Reckoning trailer

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in the trailer of ‘Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’. Photo: Collected
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in the trailer of ‘Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’. Photo: Collected

Tom Cruise is back as IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent Ethan Hunt in the latest "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' trailer. Featuring some death-defying stunts, the new trailer puts the star to test in what seems to be his most challenging mission so far.

The trailer begins with agent Ethan Hunt stopping his motorcycle right at the end of a cliff end and pausing to see what lies ahead. "Ethan, this mission of yours is going to cost you dearly," Agent Eugene Kittridge issues a warning at Ethan, as he and his team attempt to track down a terrifying weapon that threatens to destroy all of humanity.

Joining alongside Tom are actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. Even though the action-heavy trailer did not reveal any key details about the plot or the mission, it promises to be a thrilling and high-octane ride with some jaw-dropping set pieces.

It will be released on 12 July. Meanwhile, 'Dead Reckoning Part Two', which is set to be released next year on 28 June 2024, is expected to be Tom's final chapter as Ethan Hunt.

 

