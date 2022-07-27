‘Eragon’ TV series adaptation in development

Variety has learnt from "exclusive sources" that a live-action version of 'Eragon' is in early development at Disney+

The series will be based on Christopher Paolini's young adult novel series 'The Inheritance Cycle', with 'Eragon' being the first of the four books in that series.

According to sources, Paolini will serve as co-writer, Bert Salke will be the executive producer and 20th Television will produce the show.

However, Reps for Disney and Paolini did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment.

'The Inheritance Cycle' tells the story of a farm boy named Eragon who discovers an egg that hatches into a dragon he names Saphira. Through their bond and the help of his mentor Brom, Eragon learns to be a Dragon Rider, an ancient order that had long been thought to be wiped out by the evil king, Galbatorix. Eragon and Saphira set out to defeat Galbatorix and free the land of Alagaësia from his tyranny.