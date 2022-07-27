‘Eragon’ TV series adaptation in development

Splash

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 11:56 am

Related News

‘Eragon’ TV series adaptation in development

The series will be based on Christopher Paolini’s young adult novel series ‘The Inheritance Cycle’, with ‘Eragon’ being the first of the four books in that series

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 11:56 am
Eragon. Photo: Collected
Eragon. Photo: Collected

Variety has learnt from "exclusive sources" that a live-action version of 'Eragon' is in early development at Disney+

The series will be based on Christopher Paolini's young adult novel series 'The Inheritance Cycle', with 'Eragon' being the first of the four books in that series.

According to sources, Paolini will serve as co-writer, Bert Salke will be the executive producer and 20th Television will produce the show.

However, Reps for Disney and Paolini did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment.

'The Inheritance Cycle' tells the story of a farm boy named Eragon who discovers an egg that hatches into a dragon he names Saphira. Through their bond and the help of his mentor Brom, Eragon learns to be a Dragon Rider, an ancient order that had long been thought to be wiped out by the evil king, Galbatorix. Eragon and Saphira set out to defeat Galbatorix and free the land of Alagaësia from his tyranny.

Eragon / Disney +

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

5h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

5h | Videos
Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work