Era: The viral ballerina turning passion to profession

Ballet, the poetry of motion, merges grace with strength, as dancers sculpt stories in the air. Each leap defies gravity, every arabesque imagination, and every plié whispers of passion. In the delicate balance of effort and effortlessness, ballet unveils the purest expression of the human spirit.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a viral photo depicted a girl fearlessly dancing in the street, drawing both positive and negative reactions online. In the years following, the same girl has embraced ballet passionately and professionally. Transcending borders as a recognised dancer, she proudly represented Bangladesh in dance performances in Korea and India, with more on the horizon.

Ballet is rare in our country, but Mubashshira Kamal Era is making her mark. As a rising dancer, she dreams of becoming one of the first Bangladeshis to master the craft and spread the word that amidst many challenges, the art form can have a future in the country too.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Earlier in the year, Era performed in South Korea in a 'Masked Dance' festival as part of a team of the 'Shadhona Cultural Institute.'

"It was an experience to behold to have performed in front of an international audience and to have represented Bangladesh. In a series of dances, we performed 'Kalikach,' a traditional dance form from Tangail which is regularly performed during Pujas," said Era.

There were eight other Asian countries participating but it was the performances of Thailand and Bhutan that intrigued Era the most.

"I found their masked dances most interesting, to the extent that I was inspired to work with that form of ballet dancing on my own in Bangladesh," she added.

Even though her schedule may not be as tightly packed as artists from other forms of art, Era will be performing at Cox's Bazar at the turn of the new year in a festival titled 'Bangabandhu Ocean's Dance Festival.'

While Era's passion for ballet knows no bounds, it truly is difficult to sustain the art form in Bangladesh. There isn't any organisation nor is there any stable platform for ballet, resulting in limited growth for aspiring ballerinas.

"It's very hard to carry on with ballet. We don't have any support in Bangladesh. I work on certain projects but that's about it. My talent is being showcased but I am not provided any support to be better or learn more about the craft, which is disheartening," she said.

"Even availing a dance floor for practice is sometimes not possible," she added.

Originating from Naogaon, Era emerged into the spotlight first in 2020. Despite starting her ballet journey fairly recently, her quick development is a result of dedicated hard work.

"I picked up dancing in 2017 but I switched to ballet in 2020. There wasn't a single day I didn't practise. There were times when all I did was just eat, sleep and practise dancing, trying to perfect the craft as much as I could," she said.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

However, in this short time, Era has witnessed a rise in the number of audiences showing up for her or others' dance shows.

"Ever since 2022, the turnover of crowds showing up or attending such dance functions has risen, which is a positive sight, but we still need a lot of support to make it sustainable," she said.

Being well known brings a fair share of criticism and draws attention online. But she does not have much trouble dealing with them. She was appreciative of the support she got and also very graceful with harsh comments.

"I have received many compliments which actually made me feel proud. The harsh comments really don't bother me much. The trolls and everything else I found rather funny to be honest," she said.

Ballet is often seen as a challenging dance style mastered by those who begin training around 9-10 years old. Era, however, started later and is self-taught. Her journey, showcasing the possibility of unconventional paths to success, is inspiring for aspiring dancers.

"I've been involved in various activities since childhood and I participated in different sports like tennis and cricket. However, over time, I discovered various interests, and none felt more magical than dancing," said Era.

Playing sports helped Era acquire some physical traits that complimented her dance moves that she would be learning over time. Dancing resonated with Era more than anything else. She started with classical dance but then, out of the urge to be different, came across ballet.

"Once I started dancing, it really stuck to me like a muse you don't want to get away from," she added.

"In the future, I also want to teach ballet to the people of this country because this is an art that needs to be spread far and beyond," she concluded.