Era-defining TV-host Jerry Springer dies at 79

Jerry Springer, best known for his raucous talk shows, has died at the age of 79. Springer died peacefully at his home in Chicago on Thursday, his publicists confirmed to BBC News.

The 'Jerry Springer Show', which aired for nearly three decades beginning in 1991, exposed a global audience to fights, flying chairs, and the fringes of US society.

Springer was born in the London Underground station of Highgate in 1944. He began his professional career in politics after studying political science and law at university.

He advised Robert F Kennedy and was mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978, but after a failed bid for governor of Ohio, he turned to a career in television journalism. He became a reporter at a local TV station and worked his way up to being an anchor.

Springer was described as "irreplaceable" by Jene Galvin, a friend and family spokesman.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," he explained.

Springer's chat show became a symbol of low-brow television over the course of almost 5,000 episodes with its chaotic confrontation, swearing and infidelity revelations.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan described Springer as a "TV icon and such an intelligent, warm, funny man".

He repeatedly defended his show against charges that it was too vulgar.

On his Twitter profile, Springer jokingly declared himself as "talk show host, ringmaster of civilisation's end". He often jokingly told people he met that his wish for them was: "May you never be on my show."

In lieu of flowers, Springer's family requested that people make a donation or perform an act of kindness for someone in need or a worthy advocacy organisation, in honour of the way Springer would sign off from his talk shows: "Take care of yourself, and each other."