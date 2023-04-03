Entries sought for National Film Award-2022

Interested film producers have been asked to submit their entries for the National Film Award-2022 by 4 pm on 10 May.

The jury board, formed for assessing the films submitted by producers to select the awardees, disclosed this at its first meeting held at Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFCB) office here on Sunday (2 April) said a press release.

The interested film producers could collect the particular application form from the BFCB office or download it from its website (www.bfcb.gov.bd) from April 4 to May 10, the release added.

They (producers) have been asked to submit the proposed film in DVD format or by pen drive (two copies) and a resume (Bangla) of proposed artists, co-artistes and individuals with four copies of passport size photos, attested photocopies of national identity cards or passports with the application.

For proposing child artists, the producers have been asked to submit an attested photocopy of birth registration certificate with the application.

According to the release, the award will be given to 28 categories only among Bangladeshi citizens.

Films produced in joint production will be considered for the award, but foreign artists will not be eligible for the award.

The films must have BFCB censor certificates and be released in 2022.

There is no requirement for theatrical release in the case of short and documentary films, but those have to get a censor certificate in 2022 (considered year).