'Enola Holmes 2' trailer: Millie Bobby Brown is ready to open her own detective agency

27 September, 2022, 11:10 am

Based on the novels by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes 2 is the follow-up to the 2020 movie in which Enola went searching for her missing mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter

Enola Holmes. Photo: Collected
Enola Holmes. Photo: Collected

Sherlock is no longer the only detective in the family. Having survived her sibling's attempts to mould her into a proper lady, London's newest teenage sleuth Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is venturing out on her own and preparing to launch her own detective agency. If only the Londoners would take her seriously! The new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 released on Saturday gives viewers a sneak peek at the riddles that the junior Holmes will have to solve in the sequel.

The trailer begins with Enola getting her budding detective agency off the ground. Despite the teen detective's best efforts, potential customers are wary about employing such a young girl. Meanwhile, her brother's agency seems to be thriving. 

Eventually, a young woman comes to her for assistance in locating her missing sister, and she gets her shot at a case. As Enola sets out to unravel the mystery, the teaser shows lots of chases, general hijinks, and fourth wall breaking. 

 A chance for the siblings to work together may seem to be there.

Whether or not Enola is prepared to acknowledge her own feelings on the matter, her efforts will bring her face to face once again with the lovely Viscount Tewksbury (Louis Partridge), her friend and possible love interest.

Based on the novels by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes 2 is the follow-up to the 2020 movie in which Enola went searching for her missing mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter. Enola Holmes 2 will see Helena Bonham Carter returning as Sherlock and Enola's mother Eudoria, and Susie Wokoma as Edith, an acquaintance of the Holmes siblings.

Both Harry Bradbeer, the director, and Jack Thorne, the screenwriter, are making a repeat trip to Victorian-era London. The goal this time, according to Bradbeer, was to take Enola out of her comfort zone by placing her in a tale predominantly among working-class girls of the same age. As thrilling as the story may seem, fans will have to wait a little longer. 

The sequel is slated to release on Netflix on 4 November. 

 

