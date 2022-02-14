Engineer Couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

Screengrab of the dance cover
Screengrab of the dance cover

Tabassum Farhana Promy and Shamim Hassan have posted a dance cover of the song 'staying alive' inside the premise of BUET recently, which went viral on social media.

The synchronised moves of the husband and wife received warm responses from the netizens.

Who said engineers need to be nerds?

The pair studied in BUET. Promy is an architect while Shamim is a Civil engineer.

On the occasion of Valentine, we reached out to the couple to know their reaction to their content going viral on social media.

"We don't consider it viral; however, we have received warm responses from thousands of people," said Promy.

"We have danced together before but this is the first one where it's just the two of us."

Promy shared that good responses inspire and encourage them "to keep doing what they love to do."

"We have been dancing since our childhood, not together of course, but following different genres," shared Shamim.

"Surely we will keep making contents like this," he added.

Since both of them are pro dancers, we asked the couple if dancing together helped them to create a stronger bond. Responding to our question Farhana said, "Sharing the same field of interests definitely works as an inspiration for each other. We can connect on the basis of our hobbies and that feels great."

