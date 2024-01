Emma Stone won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a comedy or musical film at the Golden Globes on Sunday for her no-holds-barred turn in surreal, sexy science-fiction film "Poor Things."

She beat Fantasia Barrino for "The Color Purple," Jennifer Lawrence for "No Hard Feelings," Natalie Portman for "May December," Alma Poysti for "Fallen Leaves" and Margot Robbie for "Barbie."