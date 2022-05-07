Emma Stone in new silent film by Greek director Lanthimos

Splash

BSS/AFP
07 May, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 03:37 pm

Related News

Emma Stone in new silent film by Greek director Lanthimos

The new 30-minute short film, also starring French actor Damien Bonnard, premiers in Athens on Friday and was shot on the hilltops of the Greek island of Tinos.

BSS/AFP
07 May, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 03:37 pm
Emma Stone. Photo: Getty Image via Vanity Fair
Emma Stone. Photo: Getty Image via Vanity Fair

American actor Emma Stone and Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos have teamed up once again for a new short, silent film shot on a Greek island in black and white.

Tackling loss, necrophilia and rugged Greek landscapes, "Bleat" is the pair's first collaboration since their 2019 brush with the Oscars for "The Favourite".

The new 30-minute short film, also starring French actor Damien Bonnard, premiers in Athens on Friday and was shot on the hilltops of the Greek island of Tinos.

Goats feature prominently, though despite the film's title, no bleating is actually heard.

"There were a lot of goats... I find them fascinating animals," Lanthimos told AFP.

"The landscape itself and the atmosphere there was the first inspiration," he said.

The sombre black-and-white short that mostly takes place in a traditional Greek house is also silent, which Stone said she truly appreciated.

"It was a dream," she told a news conference on Thursday. "If I could only work silently, that would be a delight."

Lanthimos also said he found the experience liberating.

"I generally think that restrictions can help in creating something. When you have too many means at your disposal, you can easily get lost," he said.

Most of the people appearing in the movie are Tinos locals with no acting experience.

"We went round the island, met people and cast them... non-professional actors can be really incredible," Lanthimos said.

Organisers did not reveal the film's budget but noted that Stone took no salary to participate because of her friendship with the director.

She starred for Lanthimos in the 18th-century black comedy "The Favourite", which earned them respectively best supporting actress and best director nominations at the 2019 Academy Awards.

"I feel very safe with him, and challenged by him," Stone said.

"What is the point continuing to do this, no offence but, kind of stupid job of acting if you're not gonna keep pushing and growing and being challenged?"

"Bleat" will be screened at the Greek National Opera from 6 May to 8 with music played by a live orchestra.

The 48-year-old Lanthimos has earned accolades for his absurdist movies that emerged in a so-called "weird wave" that rose around the time of Greece's 2010 brush with bankruptcy.

His film "Dogtooth" was nominated for best foreign film at the 2011 Oscars, while his first English language feature film, "The Lobster" was nominated for best original screenplay at the 2017 Oscars.

Emma Stone / Silent Film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

2h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

5h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

7h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Road accidents plague Eid holidays

8h | Videos
How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

8h | Videos
Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

2
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

5
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval