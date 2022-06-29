Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff movie 'Madame Web'

Emma Roberts has joined the cast of Spider-Man spinoff "Madame Web"

Starring Dakota Johnson in lead, the ensemble cast of the SJ Clarkson directorial film also feature Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim, reports Deadline.

Dakota Johnson will play the titular character in "Madame Web"

Madame Web, first introduced in the 1980 comic The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210, is depicted as an elderly blind fortune teller who can predict the future of Spider-themed superheroes.

In the comics, 'Madame Web' is also suffering from myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in muscles, thus, she is surrounded by a web-like machine to keep her alive.

Madame Web also gives advices to Peter Parker, an alter-ego of Spiderman.

Due to her age and physical illness, Madame Web cannot go to direct conflict but sends others on missions.

As Dakota Johnson is a young woman, sources have suggested that the movie can be quite different from the comic.