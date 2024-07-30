Singer Jewel passes away

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 03:03 pm

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 03:03 pm
Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel. Photo: Collected
Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel. Photo: Collected

Popular singer and television programme creator Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel has passed away today at 11:35am at a private hospital in Dhaka, as per local media reports. 

He was battling with cancer for the last 11 years. 

His family sources told Prothom Alo, the singer was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2011. Later, the cancer spread to his lungs and bones. Since then, he had been receiving medical treatment in various hospitals both in the country and abroad. Since last October, Jewel had been in palliative care. 

Recently, he was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka.

As his physical condition deteriorated, he was placed on life support from last Tuesday night (23 July).

When band music was a hot topic of discussion, singer Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel appeared with a distinctive voice. Jewel's first album, "Kuasha Prohor," was released in 1993.
 

Jewel / Singer

