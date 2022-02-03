Emily in Paris: Season 2 says ‘Bonjour’ to the cliched mistakes again

Emily in Paris. Photo: Collected

'Emily is Paris' is a Netflix show about a girl named Emily (Lily Collins) uprooting the life she knew in Chicago to work at 'Savoir', a marketing firm, in Paris.

The first season revolved around her struggles with culture shock, language, and – of course – her relationships. The second season, disappointingly, does not move forward from that theme.

Despite the harsh criticism of season 1, the series was not cancelled. Instead, it was recently renewed for season 3 and 4. So, it begs the question: what did season 2 have to offer that Netflix deemed it worthy of continuation?

The show picks up from where it left off in season 1. We find Emily reminiscing about her romantic escapades with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). But Emily is aware that what happened between them was morally wrong, as they had cheated on her friend Camille (Camille Razat). Hence, throughout the first few episodes, we see her pushing Camille and Gabriel to get back together to redeem herself, and focus on a chic workaholic lifestyle.

However, the idea of the American girl always being the saviour is getting stale. Additionally, from the very first episode, the French stereotypes also start to become overwhelming. For example, the show portrays French guys as starstruck by American women, enamoured enough to forget their long-term relationships within moments.

Mathiu, Emily's supposed romantic interest, exited from her life sooner than one would have predicted. Nevertheless, with the overall tension between Emily and Gabriel, the addition of brand-new character Alfie did add a bit of spice to the show. But making Emily the most irresistible girl in Paris often makes no sense. The character is poorly written and does not do justice to Lily Collins' talent.

The British actor Lusien Laviscount played the role of Alfie wonderfully. Emily and he as a pair looked wonderful on-screen. But throughout the season, Emily is still drunk on Gabriel – despite getting caught by Camille, and the romance just feels wrong!

The second season, from the viewpoint of a fashionista might not be as bad a series – since they have used incredibly beautiful lines from different fashion houses ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Balmain. However, one can't help but feel that they have prioritised glam more than the actual story. Plus, the jokes felt very flat and predictable.

Season 2 did feature a couple of good moments though. The story of Emily's best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) was a great addition. Mindy's complicated relationship with her father, her new romantic relationship, and her experience as an Asian immigrant living in Europe would have made 'Mindy in Paris' a better story. Not to mention, her musical talent deserves some brownie points as well. 'Mon soleil' was a warm and soothing song to listen to, and her powerful voice made it even better. But on the flipside, Mindy wearing gorgeous designer clothes and her financial struggles don't really add up. Regardless, the focus on supporting actors' lives were a good addition to this season.

The season as a whole felt predictable, which includes the ending. But, as a viewer, I can only hope Emily can rectify her mistakes in the next season, and not make everyone else's life even more chaotic. All I expected in the second season was to see Emily drenched in regret from the horrible mistakes she made in the first. But, from the look of things, she might never learn how to clean up her mess; or director Darren Star does not know when to stop.