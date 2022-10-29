Emilia Clarke’s role in Secret Invasion spilled by Marvel, accidentally

29 October, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 11:58 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Marvel recently announced plans to bring Emilia Clarke onboard for its latest series 'Secret Invasion', but the role she would be playing was kept under wraps. However, a Graphics Interchange Format (gif) may have given away who Emilia is playing.

Many gifs were shared on an official account created for Marvel's Secret Invasion on the site. In one of the gifs labelled "it's the beginning of Abigail Brand," Emilia says the line, thus revealing who she is playing.

Who is this Abigail Brand and how important is she to the MCU?

In the original Marvel comic book story, Abigail Brand is the commander of Sword, the intelligence agency that is the counterpart of Shield, introduced in WandaVision. The agency has the important task of protecting Earth against extraterrestrial threats. 

Abigail can be a spy whose half-alien nature might help Nick Fury uncover the Skrull threat.

Secret Invasion is gearing up to be one of Marvel's best series, with the trailer suggesting a paranoia-filled environment that might be revisited in Phase Five. 

 

