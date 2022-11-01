Emilia Clarke to play Oscar Wilde’s wife Constance Lloyd in ‘An Ideal Wife’

Emilia Clarke will play the role of Constance Lloyd, an Irish author and Oscar Wilde's wife, in 'An Ideal Wife'.

Directed by Sophie Hyde, the movie will help audience understand Lloyd's life as an author and feminist activist who took part in the dress reform movement, as well as her life with Wilde.

An Ideal Wife is being produced by Olivier Delbosc at Paris-based Curiosa Films, Chris Curling at Zephyr Films in the UK, and Matthew Gledhill at Wheelhouse Productions.