Emergency trailer: Kangana Ranaut gives Indira Gandhi's life the 'Shakespearean tragedy' treatment

Splash

Hindustan Times
15 August, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:55 am

Related News

Emergency trailer: Kangana Ranaut gives Indira Gandhi's life the 'Shakespearean tragedy' treatment

Hindustan Times
15 August, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:55 am
Kangana Ranaut in Emergency. Photo: Collected
Kangana Ranaut in Emergency. Photo: Collected

Emergency trailer intrigued fans with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and Milind Soman featuring in it alongside Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the late Prime Minster Indira Gandhi.

The trailer gave a glimpse of the 'darkest times of democratic India' and was released on 14 August.

Emergency trailer showed a young Indira's relationship with her father, the late PM Jawaharlal Nehru, as she entered politics. It then goes on to show how she handles wars, political unrest and much more during the course of her long career. The trailer also talks about how Indira Gandhi's life was 'a Shakespearean tragedy'.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Recently, makers unveiled the new release date of the period film. Kangana had announced the postponement of the movie due to her election campaign. After her victory in the Lok Sabha elections in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, the actor announced the release date of her upcoming film with a poster. The political drama is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024.

Emergency is helmed by Kangana and boasts a cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods, and claims to be a portrayal of historical events. With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, Emergency aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.

Talking about the film, Kangana said in a statement, "I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth, essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024."

In a recent interview with Variety, Kangana compared former PM Indira Gandhi's life to a Shakespearean tragedy.

She said, "Her life was such a Shakespearean tragedy. It's not for us to judge or evaluate. It is what it is. When people see the film they will realize that it is such an honest take on the Emergency, what led to it and what eventually came of it."

 

Emergency / Emergency trailer / Kangana Ranaut / Indira Gandhi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

20h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

15m | Videos
People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

50m | Videos
Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

1h | Videos
Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

16h | Videos