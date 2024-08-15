Emergency trailer: Kangana Ranaut gives Indira Gandhi's life the 'Shakespearean tragedy' treatment

Emergency trailer intrigued fans with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and Milind Soman featuring in it alongside Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the late Prime Minster Indira Gandhi.

The trailer gave a glimpse of the 'darkest times of democratic India' and was released on 14 August.

Emergency trailer showed a young Indira's relationship with her father, the late PM Jawaharlal Nehru, as she entered politics. It then goes on to show how she handles wars, political unrest and much more during the course of her long career. The trailer also talks about how Indira Gandhi's life was 'a Shakespearean tragedy'.

Recently, makers unveiled the new release date of the period film. Kangana had announced the postponement of the movie due to her election campaign. After her victory in the Lok Sabha elections in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, the actor announced the release date of her upcoming film with a poster. The political drama is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024.

Emergency is helmed by Kangana and boasts a cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods, and claims to be a portrayal of historical events. With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, Emergency aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.

Talking about the film, Kangana said in a statement, "I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth, essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024."

In a recent interview with Variety, Kangana compared former PM Indira Gandhi's life to a Shakespearean tragedy.

She said, "Her life was such a Shakespearean tragedy. It's not for us to judge or evaluate. It is what it is. When people see the film they will realize that it is such an honest take on the Emergency, what led to it and what eventually came of it."