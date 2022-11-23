Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bangladesh to host Korean Film Festival in Chattogram

With the intention of promoting more cultural exchange between Korea and Bangladesh, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bangladesh is organising a Korean film festival in Chattogram for the first time.

The event will commence on 1 – 3 December at Theatre Institute of Chattogram, and screen five Korean films.

The movies to be shown include 'The Escape from Mogadishu (2021)', 'The Dude In Me (2019)', 'The Battle of Jangsari (2019)', 'Underdog (2018)' and 'The Edge of Shadows (2016).

Besides film screenings, the event will also feature Korean music concerts, ramp-walks and dance shows.

Chattogram's mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury will attend the event as the chief guest. Also present will be the Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-keun.

A similar film festival was held in Dhaka from 2– 4 November at the National Museum Auditorium in Shahbagh, Dhaka.