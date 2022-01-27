Elton John has COVID, postpones U.S. tour dates

Splash

Reuters
27 January, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 10:31 am

Related News

Elton John has COVID, postpones U.S. tour dates

“I’m so sorry to anyone whose been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” Elton said in an Instagram story. “Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild.”

Reuters
27 January, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 10:31 am
Elton John. Photo: Reuters
Elton John. Photo: Reuters

 British singer and songwriter Elton John said he has COVID-19 and has been forced to postpone some U.S. concerts although his symptoms were mild and he expected to be able to resume his farewell tour at the weekend.

The singer of hits such as "Rocket Man" and "Tiny Dancer" restarted his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour last week, returning to the stage in New Orleans after a nearly two-year hiatus.

John said he would reschedule the postponed shows in Dallas this week but was expecting to recover in time for concerts in Arkansas this weekend.

"I'm so sorry to anyone whose been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe," he said in an Instagram story. "Fortunately, I'm fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild."

Marking his retirement from performing on the road, John's global tour began in September 2018. Like other musicians he was forced to halt live shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September he announced he was pushing back the tour's European dates later in 2021 due to hip problems.

John, who has enjoyed a more than 50-year music career, is due to perform across North America until April. His tour will then take him to Europe and back to North America before playing in Australia and New Zealand next year.

He is scheduled to wrap up the tour in Europe in 2023.

Elton John / musician / corona virus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

21h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

18h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

20h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork