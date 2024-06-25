Elton John documentary on the way

A new documentary titled 'Elton John: Never Too Late' will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival 2024, offering an intimate look at Elton John's iconic 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour'. This tour, which concluded in Stockholm last July, became the highest-grossing concert tour ever, earning over $900 million.

The film, directed by R J Cutler and David Furnish, delves into John's life with "never-before-seen" concert footage spanning 50 years, personal journals, and recent footage of his family. Highlights include his final US performance at Dodger Stadium, streamed by Disney+.

Scheduled for a September festival screening and a later Disney+ release, the documentary showcases John's heartfelt gratitude to fans and hints at a forthcoming 32nd studio album.

