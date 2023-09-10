Elon Musk confirms name of secret third child 'Techno Mechanicus' with Grimes

Elon Musk and his former girlfriend Grimes "secretly" had a third son named "Techno Mechanicus", according to the Tesla owner's new biography written by journalist Walter Isaason.

Their son Techno Mechanicus also goes by the name Tau, reports Business Insider.

Previously, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Bouche, expressed her concerns on social media regarding her access to Tau, their son.

Grimes shared her thoughts under photos posted by Walter Isaason, which featured Elon and his son X. The second picture included Elon, Shivon, and their children Azure and Strider.

In her tweet, the 35-year-old singer wrote, "Please ask Shivon to unblock me and request Elon to allow me to see my son, or kindly respond to my lawyer. Until this moment, I have never been granted the opportunity to view photos of these children, even though this situation has deeply affected my family." She later deleted the tweet.

Elon is a father to a total of 11 children. He had twins and triplets with his first wife, Justine Wilson, and welcomed three children with Grimes.