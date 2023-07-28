Electrifying night in Dhaka with Ritviz

'Ritviz: Live in Dhaka' took place on 27 July in Aloki. Photos: Courtesy

As I entered the concert arena, it felt like I was walking on a red carpet. It was a glittering, light-filled space from the entryway to the main halls. It seemed like every guest was a celebrity thanks to the designated areas for relaxing, podiums with cameras to record videos, and side screens with eye-catching animations in the main music hall. Well, aside from the real celebrities and before Ritviz took the stage.

Attending a concert involves more than just enjoying a musical evening. They allow people to connect with the music and lyrics, allowing them to let go of worries and live life to the fullest. EDM is a revitalising musical genre, and Bangladesh received the best dose from one of the best in the business.

'Ritviz' is an international sensation for oriental inspired EDM music. This Indian singer, songwriter and composer has gained immense fame and popularity in Bangladesh, perhaps faster than most other countries. On 27 July, Ritviz performed for his Bangladeshi fans in the concert 'BHN Experiences Presents Ritviz: Live in Dhaka' hosted by Dhaka Broadcast at 'Aloki', a convention centre at Gulshan.

The show's main feature was the performance by Ritviz but it was not him who kicked it off. The popular Bangladeshi band 'Attic' kicked off the concert with massive flamboyance. They were not advertised to be in the concert as much and yet they delivered and they owned the first half of the show.

No, Ritviz did not take the stage right after 'Attic' either. The next performers were unexpected and came out of the blue. 'Bhai Bhai Sound Systems' were the in-charge sound engineering team for the evening. As the fans were expecting Ritviz to take the stage after 'Attic', unexpectedly enough, it was three composers from the 'Bhai Bhai Sound Systems' team who took to the stage instead. They performed a series of their own dance music compositions for nearly an hour.

Surprisingly enough, this sudden appearance caught the audience off guard but did not dampen their mood. Their music uplifted the crowd even more. So much so, that one could feel the ground beneath shaking from the music and the crowd grooving to the music.

After waiting for about two and a half hours, Ritviz, the star of the show, finally took to the stage. The crowd erupted in energy as soon as he entered. The fans were enthralled by the artist's presence even though the music had not yet begun. Even if the audience only represented a small portion of his fan base, it nevertheless demonstrates how highly regarded he is in the nation.

He opened the main event with 'Barso', one of his most well-known tunes. Along with the composer, the audience went bonkers. The atmosphere changed as the night went on, going from electric to mind-blowing ballistic as more songs from Ritviz's catalogue, including 'Liggi', 'Sage' and 'Jeet' were played. The performance also contained tracks from Ritviz's collaboration with Nucleya and some other tracks like 'Khamoshi'.

Ritviz took the stage after the fans waited for more than two hours. And the wait was worth it. As his performance went on, people were losing themselves in the music. And that is being said quite literally. Everyone was dancing like there was no tomorrow, enjoying life as if there were no worries. Ritviz took them on a journey to wonderland and everyone happily obliged. Some collapsed from overdoing it and yet they didn't stop. They got back up and immersed into this magical journey again.

If anyone remembers the Anuv Jain concert, they will also remember how disappointing it was despite the artists' best efforts. There were some redeeming qualities but the overall experience fell short of what it was hyped for. But the Ritviz concert was the complete opposite. There were no dull moments. There was very little mismanagement, to the point where it can easily be overlooked and therefore, credit must be given to the team at Dhaka Broadcast.

'Ritviz: Live in Dhaka' truly was a blazing and explosive event. It is safe to say that people got what they wanted. Perhaps even more than they asked for.