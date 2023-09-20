Ekushey Padak-winning dancer, actor Zinnat Barkatullah passes away

Revered Bangladeshi dancer and actor Zinnat Barkatullah passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

Zinnat, who had been suffering from several health complications, breathed her last at 4:45pm at her Dhanmondi residence, according to her daughter and renowned actor Bijori Barkatullah.

The eminent dancer was hospitalised back in March this year with a lung infection and brain haemorrhage and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for five days.

She went through several complications after being infected with Covid-19 in 2020, including three brain strokes, sleep apnea, high diabetes and high blood pressure.

Her husband and renowned producer at Bangladesh Television Md Barkatullah lost his battle against Covid-19 on 3 August 2020.

In her illustrious career, Zinnat Barkatullah served as the director of the Production Department as well as the Dance and Music departments at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) since 2002.

She attended the Performing Arts Academy after receiving her Master's degree in Sociology from Dhaka University and also earned a six-year diploma from the Bulbul Lalitakala Academy.

As an accomplished dancer, she is trained in Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Manipuri and Folk dance format. She acted in more than 80 dramas for various television channels, after debuting with the BTV drama "Maria Amar Maria" in 1980.

For her contributions to the field of dance and acting, she received prestigious awards including UNESCO award, Natya Shabha Award, BACHSAS Award and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Award, to name a few.

For her majestic contributions to the field of dance, Zinnat Barkatullah was honoured with the Ekushey Padak, the second-highest civilian award i n the country, in 2022.