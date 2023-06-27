Eid tunes to jam out to

This Eid-ul-Adha brings back the voices of familiar voices of Momtaz Begum, Tani Laila, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Kona and many others. Photos collected.

Eid brings a flurry of new songs and artists are appearing with their newest music to add to the joy of Eid, some of which are being released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Here is a list of the newest songs from a lot of our favourite musicians and singers for you to enjoy during Eid.

Here's a curated list of singers who will be releasing new songs on YouTube channels.

Salma

Close Up One famed Salma is going to release a new song titled 'Bondhu Tomay Bhalobashi' this Eid. Salma has duetted this song with singer S Alam. It will be released on R Music, a YouTube channel.

Fazlur Rahman Babu

Besides acting, Fazlur Rahman Babu has won the hearts of the audience with his singing. He has already released several music albums and he is bringing three new songs on Eid-ul-Adha. Titles of the songs will be revealed upon release on A Music Series, a YouTube channel.

Momtaz

Not on YouTube, but this Eid Momtaz Begum or our 'Folk Samraggi' will perform her popular songs in a new way on BTV. She will perform 'Allah Megh De Pani De,' 'Ghurghur Poka,' 'Dewana Kore De,' 'Tomay Koto Bhalobashi Antarjami Jaane,' 'Bondhu' and 'Tui Local Bus,' among others.

And according to Dhruba Music Station (DMS), Eid songs will be published on their official YouTube channel from 25 June and will continue till 13 July and 10 new music videos will be released this Eid. Here's a curated list of songs which will be available on this channel.

Tani Laila

Runa Laila's daughter Tani Laila is going to release a new song titled 'Ken Hoye Gechi Por.' The song is written by Gazi Mazharul Anwar and the music is composed by Raja Kashef. In the song's music video Sadaf and Ananya Priyanti will be seen as the models.

Akhi Alamgir

This Eid, Akhi Alamgir is going to bring legendary Baul Shah Abdul Karim's song 'Kemone Bhulibo Ami'. Ankhi Alamgir will be seen throughout the music video of the song.

Gamcha Palash and Salma

Salma's voice will be heard through another song called 'Radha Tomar Hasite' this Eid, which she duetted with Gamcha Palash. The music video was directed by Farhan Ahmed Rafat.

Lutfor Hasan

Lutfor Hasan of 'Ghuri' fame is going to release a new song titled 'Cholo Brishti Bhalobashi'. Tanim Hayat Khan gave a tune to the song.

Kona

Kona is going to reprise Dhruba Guha's popular song 'Tomar Iccha Holey' sung by Ahmed Rizvi. The music of the song is composed by Bibek Majumder and the video was produced by Sohail Raj.