Eid tunes to jam out to

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
27 June, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 12:00 pm

Related News

Eid tunes to jam out to

The likes of Momtaz, Babu and Kona are returning with fresh new music this Eid

Sohel Ahsan
27 June, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 12:00 pm
This Eid-ul-Adha brings back the voices of familiar voices of Momtaz Begum, Tani Laila, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Kona and many others. Photos collected.
This Eid-ul-Adha brings back the voices of familiar voices of Momtaz Begum, Tani Laila, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Kona and many others. Photos collected.

Eid brings a flurry of new songs and artists are appearing with their newest music to add to the joy of Eid, some of which are being released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Here is a list of the newest songs from a lot of our favourite musicians and singers for you to enjoy during Eid. 

Here's a curated list of singers who will be releasing new songs on YouTube channels.

Salma 

Close Up One famed Salma is going to release a new song titled 'Bondhu Tomay Bhalobashi' this Eid. Salma has duetted this song with singer S Alam. It will be released on R Music, a YouTube channel. 

Fazlur Rahman Babu

Besides acting, Fazlur Rahman Babu has won the hearts of the audience with his singing. He has already released several music albums and he is bringing three new songs on Eid-ul-Adha. Titles of the songs will be revealed upon release on A Music Series, a YouTube channel. 

Momtaz 

Not on YouTube, but this Eid Momtaz Begum or our 'Folk Samraggi' will perform her popular songs in a new way on BTV. She will perform 'Allah Megh De Pani De,' 'Ghurghur Poka,' 'Dewana Kore De,' 'Tomay Koto Bhalobashi Antarjami Jaane,' 'Bondhu' and 'Tui Local Bus,' among others.

And according to Dhruba Music Station (DMS), Eid songs will be published on their official YouTube channel from 25 June and will continue till 13 July and 10 new music videos will be released this Eid. Here's a curated list of songs which will be available on this channel. 

Tani Laila

Runa Laila's daughter Tani Laila is going to release a new song titled 'Ken Hoye Gechi Por.' The song is written by Gazi Mazharul Anwar and the music is composed by Raja Kashef. In the song's music video Sadaf and Ananya Priyanti will be seen as the models. 

Akhi Alamgir

This Eid, Akhi Alamgir is going to bring legendary Baul Shah Abdul Karim's song 'Kemone Bhulibo Ami'. Ankhi Alamgir will be seen throughout the music video of the song.

Gamcha Palash and Salma

Salma's voice will be heard through another song called 'Radha Tomar Hasite' this Eid, which she duetted with Gamcha Palash. The music video was directed by Farhan Ahmed Rafat.

Lutfor Hasan

Lutfor Hasan of 'Ghuri' fame is going to release a new song titled 'Cholo Brishti Bhalobashi'. Tanim Hayat Khan gave a tune to the song.

Kona

Kona is going to reprise Dhruba Guha's popular song 'Tomar Iccha Holey' sung by Ahmed Rizvi. The music of the song is composed by Bibek Majumder and the video was produced by Sohail Raj. 

Top News

Eid songs 2023 / Eid-ul-Adha songs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

3h | Panorama
The batteries used by these rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A vicious toxic 'lead' cycle: Illegal lead battery factories, pollution and 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws

4h | Panorama
Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

1d | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

46m | TBS Stories
FIRE movement: A way to retire early

FIRE movement: A way to retire early

1h | TBS Career
A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

19h | TBS Stories
Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month