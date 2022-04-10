Eid special Ityadi episode to feat popular artistes in patriotic song

Splash

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:28 pm

Related News

Eid special Ityadi episode to feat popular artistes in patriotic song

Ityadi will be aired on BTV and BTV World at 08:30pm on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The popular magazine show Ityadi is set to feature a patriotic song rendered by the country's five prominent and popular singers -- Sabina Yasmin, Shuvro Dev, Robi Chowdhury, SI Tutul and Bappa Mazumder.

The song is penned by renowned lyricist Mohammad Rafiquzzaman, composed by Hanif Sanket and helmed by Mehedi.

The filming of the track took place at the capital's Mirpur Indoor Stadium where over 100 students of Trauma Institute participated in the shooting with the singers. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

They were choreographed by Monirul Islam Mukul

Ityadi will be aired on BTV and BTV World at 08:30pm on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Directed and hosted by Hanif Sanket – Ityadi -- is produced by Fagun Audio Vision and sponsored by Keya Cosmetics limited.

Ityadi / Sabina Yasmin / Bappa Majumder / Hanif Sanket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most SME entrepreneurs live in rural areas; but unfortunately, banks do not have enough branches in those areas. Photo: Mumit M

CMSMEs have much better repayment records than big borrowers. Then why don’t banks lend to them?

2h | Panorama
Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product. Photos: Courtesy

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

4h | Mode
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

4h | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

6h | Videos
Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

6h | Videos
Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

6h | Videos
Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!