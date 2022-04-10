Eid special Ityadi episode to feat popular artistes in patriotic song

The popular magazine show Ityadi is set to feature a patriotic song rendered by the country's five prominent and popular singers -- Sabina Yasmin, Shuvro Dev, Robi Chowdhury, SI Tutul and Bappa Mazumder.

The song is penned by renowned lyricist Mohammad Rafiquzzaman, composed by Hanif Sanket and helmed by Mehedi.

The filming of the track took place at the capital's Mirpur Indoor Stadium where over 100 students of Trauma Institute participated in the shooting with the singers.

Photo: Courtesy

They were choreographed by Monirul Islam Mukul

Ityadi will be aired on BTV and BTV World at 08:30pm on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Directed and hosted by Hanif Sanket – Ityadi -- is produced by Fagun Audio Vision and sponsored by Keya Cosmetics limited.