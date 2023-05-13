Ed Sheeran tops UK charts with 'Subtract' after copyright victory

Ed Sheeran. Photo: Reuters
Ed Sheeran. Photo: Reuters

Pop star Ed Sheeran topped the UK music charts with his latest album, the critically acclaimed "Subtract", on Friday, a week after winning a U.S. copyright trial over one of his biggest hits.

"Subtract", the British singer-songwriter's sixth studio album, went straight to no. 1, extending Sheeran's "flawless run of chart-topping albums", the Official Charts Company said.

The record is the fastest-selling album of 2023 for now, shifting 76,000 chart units in its opening week, with nearly three-quarters made up of physical copies, it said, adding, "Subtract" was also the best-selling vinyl album of the week.

