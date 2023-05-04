Ed Sheeran copyright case goes to jury in New York

Splash

Reuters
04 May, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 12:04 pm

Related News

Ed Sheeran copyright case goes to jury in New York

Reuters
04 May, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 12:04 pm
Ed Sheeran. Photo: Collected
Ed Sheeran. Photo: Collected

A jury will now decide whether British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran ripped off Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" after hearing closing arguments on Wednesday in a week-long copyright trial.

Sheeran's lawyer, Ilene Farkas, told the jurors in Manhattan federal court that similarities in the chord progressions and rhythms of Gaye's classic and Sheeran's hit "Thinking Out Loud" were "the letters of the alphabet of music."

"These are basic musical building blocks that songwriters now and forever must be free to use, or all of us who love music will be poorer for it," she said.

Keisha Rice, who represents heirs of Gaye's co-writer Ed Townsend suing Sheeran and his record label, said her clients were not claiming to own basic musical elements but rather "the way in which these common elements were uniquely combined."

"Mr. Sheeran is counting on you to be very, very overwhelmed by his commercial success," she said, urging jurors to use their "common sense" to decide whether the songs are similar.

The jurors were sent home shortly after closing arguments and will return on Thursday morning to deliberate.

Townsend's heirs in 2017 sued Sheeran, his label Warner Music Group and his music publisher Sony Music Publishing, claiming infringement of their copyright interest in the Gaye song.

Sheeran and his co-writer, Amy Wadge, both testified during the trial that they did not copy "Let's Get It On." Sheeran said he had only passing familiarity with the song and that "Thinking Out Loud" was inspired by Irish musician Van Morrison.

Gaye, who died in 1984, collaborated with Townsend, who died in 2003, to write "Let's Get It On," which topped the Billboard charts in 1973. "Thinking Out Loud" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015.

Sheeran is also facing claims over "Thinking Out Loud" in the same court from a company owned by investment banker David Pullman that holds copyright interests in the Gaye song.

Sheeran won a trial in London last year in a separate copyright case over his hit "Shape of You."

Gaye's heirs in 2015 won a $5.3 million judgment from a lawsuit claiming the Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams song "Blurred Lines" copied Gaye's "Got to Give It Up."

Ed Sheeran / Ed Sheeran copycat claims

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

6h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

6h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

2h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

21h | TBS Stories
China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

23h | TBS World
How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022