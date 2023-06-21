EA Sports and EA Games to split up

Electronic Arts. Photo: Collected.
Electronic Arts. Photo: Collected.

Electronic Arts (EA) CEO Andrew Wilson recently announced that its prominent subsidiaries 'EA Sports' and 'EA Games' are splitting up. Currently the company is experiencing significant internal restructuring in their leadership, aiming to enhance the authority and creativity of its teams.

EA Games will now be called 'EA Entertainment', as the company intends to explore opportunities beyond gaming.

EA Sports will still be responsible for managing the recently released 'F1' series, along with the 'PGA Tour' and the recently acquired 'Super Mega Baseball'.

Meanwhile, EA Entertainment will be in charge of several studios and labels like 'Respawn', 'DICE', 'Ripple Effect', 'Ridgeline Games', 'Full Circle', 'Motive Studio', EA's Seattle studio, 'BioWare' and the 'EA Originals' label.

 

EA / EA Sports

