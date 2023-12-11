Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan teases 'promo version' of song O Maahi O Maahi

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 12:27 pm

Related News

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan teases 'promo version' of song O Maahi O Maahi

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Dunki is produced by Rajkumar and Gauri Khan

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 12:27 pm
Dunki movie poster. Photo: Collected
Dunki movie poster. Photo: Collected

Actor Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new Dunki promo on Monday. He teased the promo version of the second song from the film, O Maahi O Maahi. The film version will be different.

He wrote in a tweet, "Feel the love before sun sets on the horizon today. Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi….feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today! #DunkiDrop5 - #OMaahi Promotional Video Out Soon! #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023."

The video shows Shah Rukh in an all-black look, walking through a desert. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, once again. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Dunki is produced by Rajkumar and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is slated to release on 21 December 2023.

The director unveiled Dunki Drop 1 on Shah Rukh's birthday, followed by the melodious voice of Arijit Singh in Dunki Drop 2 titled Lutt Putt Gaya. Dunki Drop 3 was Sonu Nigam's soul-stirring song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se.

Dunki: Drop 4 was the trailer which opened with Shah Rukh onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The story follows four friends on an extraordinary journey to foreign lands, filled with challenges and life-changing experiences. They share a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

 

Dunki / Shah Rukh Khan / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

6h | Panorama
Russia has become increasingly critically dependent on Beijing. Even state-owned refiners in India are being pressured by Russian oil suppliers to pay in yuan. Photo: Bloomberg

The yuan is finally showing some muscle in international trade

5h | Panorama
Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

22h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

1h | Tech Talk
Unemployment among Asian workers and Black men rises in November

Unemployment among Asian workers and Black men rises in November

2h | TBS World
Installation of 5% of target EFD machines in 3 years

Installation of 5% of target EFD machines in 3 years

2h | TBS Economy
Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

17h | TBS Stories