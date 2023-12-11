Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan teases 'promo version' of song O Maahi O Maahi

Actor Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new Dunki promo on Monday. He teased the promo version of the second song from the film, O Maahi O Maahi. The film version will be different.

He wrote in a tweet, "Feel the love before sun sets on the horizon today. Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi….feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today! #DunkiDrop5 - #OMaahi Promotional Video Out Soon! #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023."

The video shows Shah Rukh in an all-black look, walking through a desert. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, once again.

Sab poochte hain Iss liye bata raha hoon. Dunki ka matlab hota hai apno se door rehna….aur jab apne paas ho toh bas lagta hai qayamat tak uske saath hi rahein. O Maahi O Maahi. Feel the love before sun sets on the horizon today.



— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2023

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Dunki is produced by Rajkumar and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is slated to release on 21 December 2023.

The director unveiled Dunki Drop 1 on Shah Rukh's birthday, followed by the melodious voice of Arijit Singh in Dunki Drop 2 titled Lutt Putt Gaya. Dunki Drop 3 was Sonu Nigam's soul-stirring song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se.

Dunki: Drop 4 was the trailer which opened with Shah Rukh onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The story follows four friends on an extraordinary journey to foreign lands, filled with challenges and life-changing experiences. They share a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.