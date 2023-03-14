Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer unveils dragons and humour

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer unveils dragons and humour

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the latest film adaptation of the classic tabletop role-playing game, is set to hit theatres on March 31, 2023. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the movie promises to bring the rich world and playful spirit of the game to the big screen in an original story about a team of misfits who embark on an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer showcases monstrous humour
The international trailer for the movie was recently released, showcasing the film's monster-sized action and humorous encounters. The cast, led by Chris Pine, includes Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis, with Hugh Grant playing the villain. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the crew running away from dragons, using portals to escape from danger, and engaging in a humorous exchange with a skeletal corpse.

In a recent interview, Smith and Regé-Jean Page talked about their experience working with Goldstein and Daley. Smith praised the directors' approach to the fantastical elements of the story, saying that they embraced what makes the game unique. Page added that Goldstein and Daley loved the characters they were working with, making it a rare and special experience for him.

The future of the Dungeons & Dragons franchise
Paramount Pictures has recently signed a first-look deal with Goldstein and Daley, indicating their confidence in the directors' abilities to bring their vision to the big screen. While it remains to be seen if the box office performance of the movie will warrant further expansions of the franchise, a television series based on the game is currently in development at Paramount+.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

