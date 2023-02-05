Dulquer Salmaan unveils new poster of King of Kotha on 11 years in cinema

Friday marks actor Dulquer Salmaan's eleven years in the film industry. To celebrate the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film King of Kotha have released the second poster from the movie. The new poster confirms that the movie is slated to release on the festival of Onam.

The poster features Dulquer in an olive shirt and black trousers, standing in front of his jeep, looking overwhelmed. King of Kotha is a passion project for Dulquer Salmaan and is directed by ace filmmaker Joshiy's son Abhilash.

Dulquer Salmaan shared the poster on his social media and said, "So here's another peak into the world of Kotha. Presenting to all of the second look of #KingOfKotha #KOK."

The movie is a gangster film that is touted to be a complete entertainment package for both youth and families. Aishwarya Lekshmi has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie.

In an earlier interview with Kochi Times, Abhilash spoke about working with Dulquer. "Dulquer was the obvious choice for me, because we grew up together and he is the person I am closest to in the industry. I pitched it to him first and he liked it and said he wanted to do it. It is a gangster film that has romance and songs and is a complete entertainment package that will appeal to youth and families," he said.