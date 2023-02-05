Dulquer Salmaan unveils new poster of King of Kotha on 11 years in cinema

Splash

Hindustan Times
05 February, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 10:44 am

Related News

Dulquer Salmaan unveils new poster of King of Kotha on 11 years in cinema

Hindustan Times
05 February, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 10:44 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Friday marks actor Dulquer Salmaan's eleven years in the film industry. To celebrate the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film King of Kotha have released the second poster from the movie. The new poster confirms that the movie is slated to release on the festival of Onam.

The poster features Dulquer in an olive shirt and black trousers, standing in front of his jeep, looking overwhelmed. King of Kotha is a passion project for Dulquer Salmaan and is directed by ace filmmaker Joshiy's son Abhilash.

Dulquer Salmaan shared the poster on his social media and said, "So here's another peak into the world of Kotha. Presenting to all of the second look of #KingOfKotha #KOK."

The movie is a gangster film that is touted to be a complete entertainment package for both youth and families. Aishwarya Lekshmi has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie.

In an earlier interview with Kochi Times, Abhilash spoke about working with Dulquer. "Dulquer was the obvious choice for me, because we grew up together and he is the person I am closest to in the industry. I pitched it to him first and he liked it and said he wanted to do it. It is a gangster film that has romance and songs and is a complete entertainment package that will appeal to youth and families," he said.

Dulquer Salmaan / King of Kotha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong never ceases to surprise with their vibrant ensemble perfect for Fagun looks. Photo: Courtesy

Say it with Colours

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

45m | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

18h | TBS Round Table
Adani row rocks India’s parliament

Adani row rocks India’s parliament

17h | TBS World
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

23h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain