Duffer Brothers to hand-off Stranger Things spinoff

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 11:35 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Stranger Things spinoff may be in the planning phase, without the Duffer Brothers at the helm.

During an interview (on Happy Sad podcast) with the directorial duo Matt Duffer said, "The idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, someone who's hopefully really talented and passionate. Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me. You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that."

So if they only could make a deal with Netflix and swap their places, they'd be running up that hill, running up that road, in no time.

The creators didn't divulge anything at all regarding the plot of the spinoff which was hinted at last September by a Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who claimed that it will feature some "connective tissue" with the Duffer brothers' "storytelling sensibility."

 

