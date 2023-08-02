Dua Lipa sued by 'talk box' musician in latest 'Levitating' lawsuit

Splash

Reuters
02 August, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 10:32 am

Related News

Dua Lipa sued by 'talk box' musician in latest 'Levitating' lawsuit

Reuters
02 August, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 10:32 am
FILE PHOTO: Dua Lipa poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art&#039;s Costume Institute with this year&#039;s theme &quot;Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty&quot;, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Dua Lipa poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Dua Lipa is facing a new federal lawsuit in Los Angeles from musician Bosko Kante, who claims the British pop star and her label Warner Music Group WMG.O never received his permission to include his "talk box" recording in remixes of her song "Levitating."

Kante said in the lawsuit that the use of his performance on three remixes of Lipa's hit song infringed his copyright, citing an oral agreement that the part Kante created with his wearable electronic device be used only in the song's original recording.

The lawsuit filed on Monday said Kante is entitled to more than $20 million in profit from the infringing music.

Representatives for Kante, Lipa and WMG did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Lipa has already faced two other copyright lawsuits over "Levitating." A court complaint from reggae group Artikal Sound System was dismissed in June. A separate lawsuit by songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown is ongoing.

Kante created the ElectroSpit Talk Box, a device worn around the neck and wired to a phone or synthesizer that can make a user's vocal vibrations sound like musical instruments. Kante's website said he has played the Talk Box on songs by musicians including rappers Kanye West, Big Boi and J. Cole.

The lawsuit said producer Stephen Kozmeniuk approached Kante in 2019 about creating a talk-box track to use on "Levitating." Kante said they verbally agreed to a license stipulating that his recording would only appear on the original track and could not be sampled or reused.

"Levitating" was released on Dua Lipa's hit 2020 album "Future Nostalgia." The song spent 77 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 U.S. singles chart, peaking at No. 2 in 2021.

Kante's complaint said Lipa reused his work without permission on three "Levitating" remixes - one by DJ The Blessed Madonna featuring pop star Madonna and rapper Missy Elliott, a second featuring rapper DaBaby, and a third that Lipa performed at the American Music Awards.

Dua Lipa / Dua Lipa lawsuit / Dua Lipa levitating

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

3h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

5h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

4h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low