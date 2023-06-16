Dua Lipa reigns as only female artist with 10 No 1 UK airplays

Dua Lipa. Photo: Collected

Dua Lipa has secured her tenth UK No 1 airplay with her new song 'Dance The Night', which is a Barbie Soundtrack. She continued this streak more than any other female artist since 2008.

Dua has spent 37 weeks at the top of the UK airplay chart to date through songs titled 'Dance The Night', 'Don't Start Now', 'One Kis', 'Levitating', etc.

Adele previously led in this category with five, followed by Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Pink, Little Mix, and Pink with four each and Beyoncé with three UK No 1 airplays. The only musician with more as yet is Ed Sheeran, with a total of 14 songs.