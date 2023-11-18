Is Dua Lipa performing at ICC World Cup closing ceremony at Ahmedabad?

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 04:44 pm

Is Dua Lipa performing at ICC World Cup closing ceremony at Ahmedabad?

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 04:44 pm
Dua Lipa attends Variety&#039;s Power of Women event in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dua Lipa attends Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

With reports circulating in the Indian media, and official broadcasters Star Sports teasing fans with a two-minute video of the British pop sensation, it is being believed that Dua Lipa will be performing in the closing ceremony of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, later today at Ahmedabad.

Star Sports posted a clip of Dua Lipa on X and YouTube after her latest release 'Houdini,' where she was on a Zoom call with Indian batters KL Rahul and Shubman Gill and the New Zealand duo of Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson.

What really spurred fans online was when Gill asked Dua to name one song she would like to perform at the closing ceremony of the World Cup, to which she answered, "'Physical'- because it's a sporting event and 'One Kiss'- because it goes down well."

The Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) has also stated there will be a live airshow before the match kicks off. Pritam Chakrobarty is also scheduled to be present at the Narendra Modi Stadium as he was one who composed the event's theme song, 'Dil Jashn Bole.' Not much else was informed by the BCCI regarding the closing ceremony's pleasantries.

If she does show up on stage, this would be Dua Lipa's second appearance in closing ceremonies of sporting events, having performed at the 2018 UEFA Champion's League Final in Ukraine.

 

