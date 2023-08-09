Dua Lipa must face lawsuit claiming she copied 'Levitating'

Splash

Reuters
09 August, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 12:53 pm

Related News

Dua Lipa must face lawsuit claiming she copied 'Levitating'

Reuters
09 August, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 12:53 pm
FILE PHOTO: Dua Lipa attends the European premiere of &quot;Barbie&quot; in London, Britain July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Dua Lipa attends the European premiere of "Barbie" in London, Britain July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

A federal judge in Manhattan said the British pop star Dua Lipa must face a lawsuit accusing her of copying her 2021 megahit "Levitating" from a 1979 disco song.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Tuesday said songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer could try to prove "substantial similarity" between "Levitating" and their song "Wiggle and Giggle All Night."

Lawyers for Lipa and her record label Warner Records did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit, filed in March 2022, claimed that "Levitating" shared "compositional elements" with "Wiggle," most significantly by duplicating its opening melody.

Defense lawyers argued that it was implausible to believe that Lipa, 27, heard "Wiggle" before writing "Levitating."

Failla agreed, but said the plaintiffs alleged "just enough facts" to argue that the songs were so "strikingly similar," including by sharing a "repetitive rhythm" and "signature melody," that Lipa must have copied theirs.

"The court cannot foreclose the possibility of plaintiffs meeting the undoubtedly high bar of proving striking similarity," Failla wrote.

Jason Brown, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, in a statement said they "have great respect for the artists of today but if their material is used there must be proper attribution and compensation. We look forward to conducting discovery and taking this case to trial."

Failla's opinion does not cover the plaintiffs' claim that "Levitating" copied another song, "Don Diablo," to which they owned a copyright.

"Levitating," from Lipa's album "Future Nostalgia," spent 77 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 U.S. singles chart, and was the No. 1 song on Billboard's 2021 year-end chart.

In June, a federal judge in Los Angeles dismissed a lawsuit accusing Lipa of copying "Levitating" from a 2017 song by the Florida reggae group Artikal Sound System.

Another lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on July 31 claimed that Lipa never got permission from the musician Bosko Kante to include his "talk box" recording in remixes of "Levitating."

The case is Larball Publishing Co et al v Lipa et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-01872.

Top News

Dua Lipa / Dua Lipa levitating / Dua Lipa lawsuit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

18h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

19h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil