Dua Lipa hits out at British government’s attitude towards migrants

Dua Lipa. Photo: Collected
Dua Lipa. Photo: Collected

Dua Lipa has criticised the British government's "small-minded and shortsighted" attitude to migrants.

Dua Lipa, who was born in London to Kosovan and Albanian parents, stated in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that it "hurts" how the British government has treated migrants.

"All those words thrown around about immigrants? I always felt London was an amalgamation of cultures. It is integral to the city," she said. "So when you hear the government talk about Albanians, for example, it hurts. It's shortsighted and small-minded, but it's the way a lot of people think."

"No matter how we try to change the rhetoric, there will always be those who think, 'Immigrants are coming into the country and taking jobs'," she added.

"However, immigrants who have come here have earned their keep by working incredibly hard," Dua Lipa said. "There needs to be more empathy because people don't leave their country unless they have to out of necessity, out of fear for their family."

Last November, Dua Lipa was granted Albanian citizenship following an oath-taking ceremony between herself and the country's president, Bajram Begaj.  

The lead single from the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack, "Dance The Night," by Dua Lipa, was released last month.

Dua Lipa not only contributes the lead track but also makes a cameo as a mermaid version of Barbie in the movie.

 

Dua Lipa / Pop Singer

