Dua Lipa cancels concert in Jakarta due to unsafe staging

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 05:32 pm

Dua Lipa, Glastonbury headliner and pop star, has cancelled her Jakarta concert over safety concerns. Set to perform on Saturday, 9 November, at the Indonesia Arena, the 29-year-old announced her decision late Friday, expressing her sadness on social media. 

"I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging," she wrote. 

Dua Lipa's tour will now bypass Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, moving on to the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Thailand. Lipa promised fans a future reunion, saying, "Can't wait to be back together in the same room with you, singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible."
 

Dua Lipa

