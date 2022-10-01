Don Cheadle's Marvel series 'Armor Wars' to be revamped as movie

Don Cheadle to appear on Armor Wars. Photo: Collected
Don Cheadle to appear on Armor Wars. Photo: Collected

Marvel's "Armor Wars'' is being renewed as a feature film, reports Variety. It was initially planned to run as a TV series on Disney+. 

Don Cheadle, the actor who played "Rhodey", aka War Machine in the Iron Man franchise, will revive the MCU role of James Rhodes in "Armor Wars".

The story follows Don Cheadle's character Rhodes as he faces the aftermath of Tony Stark's tech falling into the wrong hands.

"In the trailer, you see that he's got to confront Nick [Fury.] He and Fury are gonna go at it throughout this show, as far as what they need to do, given what's happened on this planet at this point," Cheadle teased. 

Villains that could potentially appear in "Armor Wars" include Stilt-Man, the Crimson Dynamo and Justin Hammer, played by Sam Rockwell in "Iron Man 2". 

