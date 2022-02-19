Dolly Zahur hospitalised, tested positive for Covid-19

Dolly Zahur. Photo: Collected

Veteran actress Dolly Zahur was hospitalised on Thursday due to breathing difficulties.

She was then taken to Evercare Hospital to be admitted. Later she tested positive for Covid-19.

"Dolly Zahur was taken to hospital when she fell ill due to a cold. Her oxygen saturation is currently okay," said Raonak Hasan, Acting General Secretary of Ovinoy Shilpi Sangha.

Posting a selfie with the bedridden actress, Muna Chowdhury, the president of Youth Bangla Cultural Foundation wrote on her facebook, "Maa has tested positive for Covid-19. Please pray for her, everyone."

Later, actress Urmila Srabonti Kar informed The Business Standard that Dolly Zohur was doing better than before.

The actress lives with her only son in Australia. She returned to Bangladesh just a few weeks ago.