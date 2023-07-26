Doja Cat fans are furious as 200k followers cancel her

Splash

Hindustan Times
26 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 01:54 pm

Doja Cat fans are furious as 200k followers cancel her

All the hate Doja Cat sent her fans has reaped its results as the singer loses 200k followers on Instagram

Hindustan Times
26 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 01:54 pm
Doja Cat. Photo: Reuters
Doja Cat. Photo: Reuters

It seems like Doja Cat's ninth life is at its end. In the wake of her recent scandals, the musician lost 200,000 followers on Instagram.

In recent series of tweets, Doja Cat slammed her fan base once again and the listeners have finally given up.

In one tweet, Doja Catstated that she doesn't love her fans. "I don't though cuz i don't even know yall," she responded when asked to say "I love you" to her fans. Another person tweeted, "can you love ur kittenz again or no" and Doja answered: "i don't know what the f**k that means."

In a separate tweet, the Say So singer shamed her fanbase for naming itself "Kittenz". "My fans don't get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**king 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house"

Previously, Doja Cat blew up at her fans for stealing posters of her single, Attention, from walls.

The musician's behaviour has not gone unnoticed by other professionals in the industry as even Charli XCX tweeted, "doja cat's being so grumpy !"

This is the first time Doja Cat's rudeness towards her fans has borne any tangible consequences. Will she be able to return after this self-sabotage?

