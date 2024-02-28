Documentary on Dhirendranath Datta releases tomorrow

Splash

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 12:41 pm

Documentary on Dhirendranath Datta releases tomorrow

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 12:41 pm
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

'Obinashwar,' (Immortal) a documentary on Dhirendranath Datta, a prominent figure who fought for the recognition of the Bangla language, is set to be released tomorrow.

Funded by the Government of Bangladesh's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the documentary directed by Fakhrul Arefin Khan will be released on producers 'Gourai Films' YouTube channel.

Soumya Sengupta, a famous actor from West Bengal plays Dhirendranath Datta. The cast also includes Moumita Pal, G J Merry Acharya from West Bengal, and from Bangladesh, Majnun Mizan, Josh Al Jaiedi, Meer Nawfel Ashrafi Jisan, Atiq Rahman, and Amirul Islam.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Datta, a Bangali lawyer, social worker, and a hero for the Bangla language, was politically active before India's partition and later in East Pakistan. He was a strong advocate for including Bangla in the official records of the Pakistan Constituent Assembly alongside English and Urdu. 

On 29 March, 1971, he and his son, Dilip Kumar Datta, were captured and killed by Pakistani forces at the Moynamoti military base. The documentary aims to educate the younger generation about Datta's role in the language movement and the history and essence of the Liberation War.
 

Dhirendranath Datta / Obinashwar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

59m | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There are various pictures on the walls of the faculties of Chittagong University

There are various pictures on the walls of the faculties of Chittagong University

9m | Videos
14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

16h | Videos
After Elon Musk, Zuckerberg is on the way to develop device that may read brain signals

After Elon Musk, Zuckerberg is on the way to develop device that may read brain signals

3h | Videos
You will get the taste of seafood on the streets of Cumilla

You will get the taste of seafood on the streets of Cumilla

4h | Videos