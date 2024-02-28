Documentary on Dhirendranath Datta releases tomorrow

'Obinashwar,' (Immortal) a documentary on Dhirendranath Datta, a prominent figure who fought for the recognition of the Bangla language, is set to be released tomorrow.

Funded by the Government of Bangladesh's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the documentary directed by Fakhrul Arefin Khan will be released on producers 'Gourai Films' YouTube channel.

Soumya Sengupta, a famous actor from West Bengal plays Dhirendranath Datta. The cast also includes Moumita Pal, G J Merry Acharya from West Bengal, and from Bangladesh, Majnun Mizan, Josh Al Jaiedi, Meer Nawfel Ashrafi Jisan, Atiq Rahman, and Amirul Islam.

Datta, a Bangali lawyer, social worker, and a hero for the Bangla language, was politically active before India's partition and later in East Pakistan. He was a strong advocate for including Bangla in the official records of the Pakistan Constituent Assembly alongside English and Urdu.

On 29 March, 1971, he and his son, Dilip Kumar Datta, were captured and killed by Pakistani forces at the Moynamoti military base. The documentary aims to educate the younger generation about Datta's role in the language movement and the history and essence of the Liberation War.

