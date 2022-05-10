Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Everything we have come to expect from a Marvel film

Splash

Samarah Jannati Zamal
10 May, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 12:01 pm

Related News

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Everything we have come to expect from a Marvel film

Cumberbatch's acting prowess was on full blast throughout the entire movie. He played multiple iterations of himself, and all his variants had their own unique charm and charisma. He proved his versatility through these amazing portrayals with a slight change in characteristics and demeanour

Samarah Jannati Zamal
10 May, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 12:01 pm
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Photo: Collected
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Photo: Collected

Let's be honest, Benedict Cumberbatch as  Dr Stephen Strange looks crazy handsome. But that is probably not why everyone was so hyped about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The movie was everything we have come to expect from Marvel films as of late. It began with a bang! With stellar action sequences, there were twists and turns in the story, there was a lot of witty humour thrown in, and last but not least, it was a visual masterpiece. And despite all this, the story still managed to be unpredictable. 

The plot unfolds as Dr Stephen Strange attends a wedding, but the ceremony is interrupted as a monstrous creature travels into his universe while chasing a young girl named America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). She is a nexus being, and has the power to jump through different realities. She is one of a kind throughout the multiverse. 

Stephen and Wong (Benedict Wong), the current Sorcerer Supreme, fight off the monster but they realise this will not be the last time they will encounter them. An unknown entity is chasing after America and Stephen must find out who it is and how it can follow her through the multiverse. 

The complexity of the situation puts Strange in a position where he needs the help of the Earth's mightiest heroes. He goes to Wanda aka. the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to find out what she knows of these occurrences. 

This instalment was an official introduction to the multiverse saga, and it felt like the movie was a set-up for something bigger in the future. Sam Raimi introduced interesting visuals from his experience with horror, it felt new for a Disney film. But what he did really well was how he introduced the concept of the multiverse, which will surely play a bigger part in the upcoming Avengers movies.   

However, in order to fully appreciate Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one must also first watch WandaVision and Loki. The stories for both the series are important for Marvel's phase four. 

It is rumoured that about 40 minutes of the film was left on the editing floor, and many anticipated scenes and appearances were unfortunately not included. However, it still came as a surprise with the inclusion of some characters. It brought laughter to our faces even in the midst of tense situations.

Cumberbatch's acting prowess was on full blast throughout the entire movie. He played multiple iterations of himself, and all his variants had their own unique charm and charisma. He proved his versatility through these amazing portrayals with a slight change in characteristics and demeanour. 

Elizabeth Olsen's performance as Wanda Maximoff was phenomenal. She is, without a doubt, the perfect actor to helm the role of the Scarlet Witch. She truly outdid herself in the film. 

The soundtrack and score are also deserving of a mention. It does a brilliant job of wheeling in its viewers, and some of the tracks give the film that extra umph during the more intense scenes. 

As expected, the film includes incredible action scenes. But perhaps the biggest highlight was how visually stunning it truly was. Watching it in 3D was a true spectacle for the eyes.

However, as a viewer and a fan of the franchise, I only wish Raimi would have given us a bit more story. I didn't want this film to be yet another setup for something much bigger. But, for better or worse, it is what makes Marvel, Marvel. 

 

Top News / Film Review

Doctor Strange 2 / Review

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

23m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

43m | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

4h | Panorama
Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

2h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

13h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

21h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021