Disney+ trailer confirms Boba Fett a part of Mandalorian Universe

The Book of Boba Fett will be a part of the Mandalorian universe centred around Din Djarin, according to a clip released by Disney+.

In season 2 of The Mandalorian, Temuera Morrison reprised her role as Boba Fett. The Book of Boba Fett was announced for a December 2021 release in a post-credits scene following the show's season 2 conclusion.

Not only the cast and crew, but also the fans, have referred to the series as Mandalorian season 2.5 since its premiere.

The new trailer released by Disney+ on Twitter shows that Boba Fett's story was intended to be part of the larger Mandalorian universe. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian, as well as The Book of Boba Fett, are included in the video.

The trailer came out just over two weeks after Boba Fett's much anticipated ending.